Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:24pm

Akhtyamov is expected to be between the pipes at home versus the Stars on Monday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Akhtyamov will make his second NHL start, having given up five goals on 44 shots in his debut versus the Islanders on Thursday. Now that the Maple Leafs are out of playoff contention, it makes sense to give the 24-year-old Akhtyamov some extra work, especially with Anthony Stolarz (lower body) done for the season.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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