Artur Akhtyamov News: Shelled in loss

Akhtyamov made 39 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Akhtyamov was absolutely shelled in the first period -- the Islanders were inspired by the arrival of new coach Pete DeBoer and outshot the Maple Leafs 23-3. Akhtyamov, in his first NHL start, stopped 21 that frame. The rookie will stick with the team with Anthony Stolarz sidelined with a lower-body injury and waiting on imaging. He will act as a back-up for Joseph Woll.