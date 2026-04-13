Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Sitting duck behind struggling team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:35pm

Akhtyamov made 26 saves on 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Akhtyamov tried, but the team in front of him has played such bad hockey in the last few months that the young netminder had no chance. The guy was a sitting duck behind the Eastern Conference's worst and NHL's fourth-worst goal differentials (minus-44). Vancouver (minus-96), Chicago (minus-65) and Calgary (minus-47) are worse. Akhtyamov needs to be avoided.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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