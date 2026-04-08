Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Starting Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 7:52pm

Akhtyamov will be recalled from AHL Toronto and start Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Akhtyamov may stick with the Maple Leafs for the rest of the regular season after Anthony Stolarz (lower body) sustained an injury Wednesday versus the Capitals. Thursday's game will be Akhtyamov's first NHL start after his debut came in a relief appearance against the Oilers on Dec. 13, when he stopped all five shots he faced. He has a 20-12-6 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 36 AHL appearances this season.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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