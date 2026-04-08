Artur Akhtyamov News: Starting Thursday's game

Akhtyamov will be recalled from AHL Toronto and start Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Akhtyamov may stick with the Maple Leafs for the rest of the regular season after Anthony Stolarz (lower body) sustained an injury Wednesday versus the Capitals. Thursday's game will be Akhtyamov's first NHL start after his debut came in a relief appearance against the Oilers on Dec. 13, when he stopped all five shots he faced. He has a 20-12-6 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 36 AHL appearances this season.