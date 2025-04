Akhtyamov was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Akhtyamov will be the third goaltender for the Maple Leafs during the playoffs behind Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. The 23-year-old Akhtyamov posted a record of 11-8-4 with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 26 regular-season AHL appearances in 2024-25.