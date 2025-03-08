Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Silovs was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford on an emergency basis in a corresponding move. Silovs has struggled through nine appearances with the big club this season -- he's 1-6-1 with an .858 save percentage and a 3.85 GAA. As a result, Tolopilo appears to have earned a role in the crease behind Kevin Lankinen, at least in the short term, while Thatcher Demko works his way back from a lower-body injury.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
