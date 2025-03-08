Arturs Silovs News: Back to minors
Silovs was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.
Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford on an emergency basis in a corresponding move. Silovs has struggled through nine appearances with the big club this season -- he's 1-6-1 with an .858 save percentage and a 3.85 GAA. As a result, Tolopilo appears to have earned a role in the crease behind Kevin Lankinen, at least in the short term, while Thatcher Demko works his way back from a lower-body injury.
