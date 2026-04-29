Arturs Silovs News: Between pipes for Game 6
Silovs will tend the twine on the road against the Flyers in Game 6 on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Dan Potash reports.
In his two playoff appearances, both wins, Silvos gave up four goals on a combined 50 shots (.920 save percentage). The 25-year-old backstop has seemingly replaced Stuart Skinner as the No. 1 option for head coach Dan Muse, especially considering a tough outing in Game 6 would be the end of the Penguins' season.
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