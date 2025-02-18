Arturs Silovs News: Brought up Tuesday

Silovs was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

With Kevin Lankinen getting a few days of rest after participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Silovs was brought up to the big club. Silovs will presumably be sent back down once Lankinen is back up to speed with the Canucks, though the health of Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) will likely dictate how Vancouver handles its goaltending situation. Silovs has a 1-4-1 record, .847 save percentage and 4.11 GAA through seven appearances in the NHL this season.