Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Brought up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 8:31am

Silovs was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

With Kevin Lankinen getting a few days of rest after participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Silovs was brought up to the big club. Silovs will presumably be sent back down once Lankinen is back up to speed with the Canucks, though the health of Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) will likely dictate how Vancouver handles its goaltending situation. Silovs has a 1-4-1 record, .847 save percentage and 4.11 GAA through seven appearances in the NHL this season.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now