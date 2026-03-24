Arturs Silovs News: Can't recover from early flurry
Silovs made 24 saves in a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.
Silovs never recovered from a first-period flurry where he allowed three goals in a 1:55 span. But then again, his teammates are really struggling to score lately -- they have been outscored 11-3 in two straight losses. Silovs has been alternating starts with Stuart Skinner, and he's 2-1-0 in his last three and 5-3-0 in eight games since the Olympic break. Skinner is 1-2-4 in the same span, so the Pens could send Silovs out there a bit more often to keep a playoff spot. They are now third in the Metropolitan Division, just one point ahead of the Islanders in fourth.
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