Arturs Silovs News: Capsized by Caps
Silovs stopped 25 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
After a scoreless first period, the two teams erupted for seven goals in the second frame, with Silovs getting beaten four times on 14 shots. The 25-year-old has had a bumpy finish to the regular season, going 7-4-0 since the beginning of March with a 3.49 GAA and .864 save percentage, but Stuart Skinner hasn't been a whole lot better over that same stretch. It remains unclear which netminder will handle starting duties for Pittsburgh when the playoffs begin.
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