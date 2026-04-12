Arturs Silovs News: Capsized by Caps

Silovs stopped 25 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams erupted for seven goals in the second frame, with Silovs getting beaten four times on 14 shots. The 25-year-old has had a bumpy finish to the regular season, going 7-4-0 since the beginning of March with a 3.49 GAA and .864 save percentage, but Stuart Skinner hasn't been a whole lot better over that same stretch. It remains unclear which netminder will handle starting duties for Pittsburgh when the playoffs begin.