Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Carries to win by offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Silovs made 20 saves in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old netminder gave up all three of his goals on just eight shots in the second period, but the Penguins struck five times in that frame alone. Silovs has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last seven starts, managing a 4-3-0 record over that stretch despite a rough 3.91 GAA and .844 save percentage.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run
NHL
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago