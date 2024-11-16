Arturs Silovs News: Defending crease Saturday

Silovs will patrol the home crease Saturday against Chicago, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Silovs hasn't earned a win through four appearances this season while stopping 63 of 78 shots. Chicago ranks 30th in the league with 2.41 goals per game in 2024-25. Kevin Lankinen will get a break after making six straight starts, but he could play in the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back when Nashville visits Sunday.