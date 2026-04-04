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Arturs Silovs News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Silovs will protect the home net against Florida on Saturday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Silovs is coming off a 20-save effort in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Islanders. He has a 17-10-8 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 35 appearances. Florida sits 20th in the league with 2.92 goals per game this season.

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Pittsburgh Penguins
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