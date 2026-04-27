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Arturs Silovs News: Drawing Game 5 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Silovs was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the Game 5 start at home against the Flyers.

Silovs drew his first start of this year's playoffs during Saturday's Game 4 on the road, and he turned aside 28 of 30 shots (.933 save percentage) in a 4-2 victory to stave off elimination. Following Monday's win, he'll draw a second consecutive start in an attempt to force a Game 6. Silovs has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-2-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .878 save percentage during that time.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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