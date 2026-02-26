Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Drawing start against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Silovs was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Devils.

Silovs suited up for Latvia during the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he'll still draw the Penguins' first start following the three-week layoff. Across his six starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 3-1-2 with a 2.14 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs
