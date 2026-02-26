Arturs Silovs News: Drawing start against New Jersey
Silovs was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Devils.
Silovs suited up for Latvia during the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he'll still draw the Penguins' first start following the three-week layoff. Across his six starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 3-1-2 with a 2.14 GAA and .922 save percentage.
