Arturs Silovs News: Drawing start at home

Silovs will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home tilt versus the Rangers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Silovs had his best outing of the season Saturday against Chicago -- he turned aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 23-year-old will have a tough matchup in the Rangers, a club that ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.56 goals per game through 16 contests. Through five appearances, Silovs owns a 1-2-1 record, .850 save percentage and 3.86 GAA.