Arturs Silovs News: Facing Bruins

Silovs will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The 24-year-old Silovs has a 13-8-8 record this campaign with a 2.80 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 29 appearances. Boston is tied for 10th in the league with 3.32 goals per game this season.