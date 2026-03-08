Arturs Silovs News: Facing Bruins
Silovs will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The 24-year-old Silovs has a 13-8-8 record this campaign with a 2.80 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 29 appearances. Boston is tied for 10th in the league with 3.32 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers3 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More