Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Facing Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Silovs will be between the visiting pipes in Vegas on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Silovs is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, allowing 11 goals on 132 shots (.917 save percentage). Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 14-8-8 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. The Golden Knights are producing 3.22 goals per game, 13th in the NHL.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
