Arturs Silovs News: Falters versus Ducks

Silovs allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks spotted Silovs a 2-0 lead after the first period, but he had given it away as the Ducks led 3-2 at the second intermission. The 23-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 56 shots over his last two outings, both losses and both in the second half of back-to-back sets. He's 1-6-1 with a 3.85 GAA and an .858 save percentage over nine NHL outings this season. That's simply not good enough for even a backup, but the Canucks have few other options available while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is on the shelf. The team doesn't have any back-to-backs over the next week, so it's unlikely Silovs sees much time in the near term.