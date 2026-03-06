Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Gets little help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Silovs stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres, with Buffalo's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After the two teams traded shorthanded goals in the first period, Silovs was hung out to dry by his teammates as the Sabres broke the game open in the second. The 24-year-old netminder saw his three-start win streak come to an end, and it was the first time he's allowed more than three goals in an outing since Jan. 4. On the season, Silovs is 13-8-8 with a 2.80 GAA and .898 save percentage.

