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Arturs Silovs News: Gets work in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Silovs stopped seven of nine shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Silovs played the third period in what was likely an effort to keep both goalies from sitting around too long ahead of the playoffs. The 25-year-old ended up with the loss after this relief appearance, as he entered when the game was tied at 4-4. Silovs is down to 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. The Penguins' goaltending hasn't exactly been a strength, so it's fair to assume both netminders will get some playing time during the playoffs, but Skinner has the experience of making back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals on his resume.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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