Arturs Silovs News: Hangs on for OT win
Silovs made 24 saves in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
It looked like Silovs might get an early hook when the Penguins took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 24-year-olf netminder kept his focus and got rewarded when Pittsburgh staged a late rally. Silovs has allowed four goals in back-to-back starts, but over his last eight outings he's gone 6-2-0 with a sharp 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week5 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More