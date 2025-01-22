Arturs Silovs News: Heads to minors

Silovs was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Silovs was up with the Canucks under emergency conditions because Kevin Lankinen was unavailable Tuesday due to an illness. Silovs' demotion might indicate that Lankinen is expected to be fine for Thursday's tilt against Edmonton, but the Canucks do have the option of bringing back Silovs if Lankinen ultimately isn't ready to return.