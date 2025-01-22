Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 11:40am

Silovs was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Silovs was up with the Canucks under emergency conditions because Kevin Lankinen was unavailable Tuesday due to an illness. Silovs' demotion might indicate that Lankinen is expected to be fine for Thursday's tilt against Edmonton, but the Canucks do have the option of bringing back Silovs if Lankinen ultimately isn't ready to return.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now