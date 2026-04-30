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Arturs Silovs News: Heartbreaking OT loss in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 6:45am

Silovs made 31 saves Wednesday in the Penguins' 1-0 overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old netminder did everything he could to force a Game 7 and keep Pittsburgh's campaign alive, but Cam York snapped a shot through traffic that glanced off the post and into the net with about two and a half minutes left in the first extra period, ending Silovs' goaltending duel with Dan Vladar. Silovs had an up-and-down regular season, but he shone after replacing Stuart Skinner between the pipes in the playoffs, allowing five goals on 82 shots (.939 save percentage) over three starts. Both goalies are free agents this offseason -- Skinner unrestricted and Silovs an RFA -- but with prospect Sergei Murashov potentially ready to make the leap to the NHL on a full-time basis in 2026-27, it's not clear if either veteran will be back in Pittsburgh next season.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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