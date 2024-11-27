Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs News: In goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Silovs will start on the road versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Silovs will start the second half of a back-to-back after Kevin Lankinen made a 32-save performance in a shutout win Tuesday in Boston. The 23-year-old Silovs has allowed at least three goals in four of his five starts this season, so he'll be a risky fantasy play even with a fairly good matchup. The Penguins have averaged 2.52 goals per game in 2024-25.

