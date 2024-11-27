Arturs Silovs News: In goal Wednesday

Silovs will start on the road versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Silovs will start the second half of a back-to-back after Kevin Lankinen made a 32-save performance in a shutout win Tuesday in Boston. The 23-year-old Silovs has allowed at least three goals in four of his five starts this season, so he'll be a risky fantasy play even with a fairly good matchup. The Penguins have averaged 2.52 goals per game in 2024-25.