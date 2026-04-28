Arturs Silovs News: Keeps Pens alive with Game 5 win
Silovs stopped 18 shots Monday in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5 of their first-round series.
The 25-year-old netminder did squander an early 2-0 lead, but once Kris Letang put Pittsburgh back in front with a fluky tally late in the second period, Silovs shut the door. He's won two straight starts since replacing Stuart Skinner in the crease, allowing four goals on 50 shots (.920 save percentage), and he'll look to keep rolling in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Philadelphia as the Pens try to stave off elimination once again.
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