Arturs Silovs News: Keeps series alive
Silovs stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Silovs got the nod after Stuart Skinner lost three straight games to open the postseason. The 25-year-old Silovs did his job to keep the series alive, sending it back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Monday. He went 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 39 regular-season outings. Silovs' win Saturday likely puts him in line to start the next game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 25Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 205 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week20 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More