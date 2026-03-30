Arturs Silovs News: Leaves ice first Monday
Silovs was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road versus the Islanders.
Silovs has allowed four or more goals in five of his last six outings, posting a 3-3-0 record and 4.07 GAA. With the Penguins heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect Stuart Skinner to get the nod at home versus the Red Wings on Tuesday.
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