Arturs Silovs News: Makes 17 saves in loss to Denmark

Silovs made 17 saves in Latvia's 4-2 loss to Denmark on Sunday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He allowed three goals.

Silovs finished the preliminary round with a 1-1-0 record, 3.01 GAA and .873 save percentage. He has allowed seven goals and has played 139:44, the second-most in the Olympics after Juuse Saros. Silovs, who backstopped Latvia to its first Olympic win since 2014 earlier in the competition, will likely be in the blue paint on Tuesday in a tough matchup against Sweden in the qualification playoffs.