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Arturs Silovs News: Makes 25 saves vs. Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:24am

Silovs stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Silovs has been rotating with Stuart Skinner between the posts since the Olympic break, and Silovs has also alternating results with a 3-2-0 record over his last five. Even if that rotation isn't going to end in the near future, Silovs' performance Monday is worth highlighting since he posted a save percentage of .926 against one of the best offenses in the league. If the rotation continues, Silovs' next chance to play would come against the Jets on Sunday.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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