Arturs Silovs News: Nabs win over Germany
Silovs turned aside 26 shots in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
After Elvis Merzlikins surrendered five goals to the United States in Latvia's tournament opener, it was Silovs' turn between the pipes, and he delivered a more promising result. However, the Pittsburgh netminder might hand the crease back to Merzlikins on Sunday against Denmark.
