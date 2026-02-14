Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Nabs win over Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 9:32am

Silovs turned aside 26 shots in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

After Elvis Merzlikins surrendered five goals to the United States in Latvia's tournament opener, it was Silovs' turn between the pipes, and he delivered a more promising result. However, the Pittsburgh netminder might hand the crease back to Merzlikins on Sunday against Denmark.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs
