Arturs Silovs News: Plenty of support in win

Silovs stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Silovs had lost his last four NHL outings, dating back to Nov. 19. He gave up 15 goals in that span, and while he was far from sharp Saturday, the Canucks' offense did even better with six goals on 15 shots against Arvid Soderblom. Silovs improved to 2-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .861 save percentage over 10 appearances. Silovs is still likely to see limited action behind Kevin Lankinen, who is probable to start Sunday at home versus Utah.