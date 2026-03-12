Arturs Silovs News: Poor showing in Vegas

Silovs stopped 11 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Silovs has allowed 14 goals on 69 shots over his last three outings, and he's lucky to come away with one win in that span. If his struggles continue, it wouldn't be surprising to see Stuart Skinner gain playing time, though the Penguins have mostly stuck to a strict goalie rotation throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old Silovs is down to 14-9-8 with a 2.93 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 31 appearances. Skinner will likely get the nod Saturday in Utah, and if the rotation continues, Silovs would get the unenviable matchup in Colorado on Monday.