Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Rough outing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 8:57pm

Silovs conceded five goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Silovs was blitzed for four goals in the opening frame Wednesday, and the Canucks ultimately couldn't pull off the comeback. The Latvian netminder has allowed nine goals combined in back-to-back losses, and he could be sent to AHL Abbotsford in the near future as Thatcher Demko (knee) is closing in on a return to game action. Silovs has a 1-4-1 record, .847 save percentage and 4.11 GAA across seven appearances.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
