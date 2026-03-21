Arturs Silovs News: Second straight win
Silovs made 21 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Jets on Saturday.
It was his second consecutive win. Silovs has been decent since the Olympic break, but your counting categories will determine his fantasy value. He is 5-2-0 with one shutout in seven starts. But Silovs' save percentage in that span is just .884, courtesy of four games with at least four goals allowed.
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