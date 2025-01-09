Arturs Silovs News: Sent back to minors

Silovs was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

With Thatcher Demko serving as the backup against Washington on Wednesday, Silovs services were no longer needed in the NHL. The 23-year-old netminder will return to the minors where he is 2-3-0 with a .900 save percentage in five outings. If Demko or Kevin Lankinen picks up another injury at some point this year, Silovs figures to return to the NHL roster.