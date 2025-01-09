Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Silovs was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

With Thatcher Demko serving as the backup against Washington on Wednesday, Silovs services were no longer needed in the NHL. The 23-year-old netminder will return to the minors where he is 2-3-0 with a .900 save percentage in five outings. If Demko or Kevin Lankinen picks up another injury at some point this year, Silovs figures to return to the NHL roster.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
