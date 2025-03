Silovs was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Silovs has a 2-6-1 record, 3.65 GAA and .861 save percentage in 10 appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25. The Canucks had been carrying three healthy goaltenders since Thatcher Demko returned from a lower-body injury Monday. Kevin Lankinen is still with the Canucks to serve as Demko's understudy.