Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Set to face Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Silovs is set to start for Team Latvia against Germany on Saturday a the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to as.

Silovs has been solid for the Penguins this season, posting an 11-7-8 record, with a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 26 outings. He will have all he can handle versus Germany, who boasts NHL stars Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle and Moritz Seider among others.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago