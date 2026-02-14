Arturs Silovs News: Set to face Germany
Silovs is set to start for Team Latvia against Germany on Saturday a the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to as.
Silovs has been solid for the Penguins this season, posting an 11-7-8 record, with a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 26 outings. He will have all he can handle versus Germany, who boasts NHL stars Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle and Moritz Seider among others.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers9 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break13 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2223 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More