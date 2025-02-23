Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Set to start on road

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Silovs will draw the start in Sunday's road game against Utah, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Silovs will start in the second half of a back-to-back set after Kevin Lankinen tended the twine in Saturday's loss to Vegas. Silovs hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since Nov. 27, and he's gone 1-4-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .847 save percentage over seven outings with the Canucks this season.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
