Arturs Silovs News: Set to start on road

Silovs will draw the start in Sunday's road game against Utah, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Silovs will start in the second half of a back-to-back set after Kevin Lankinen tended the twine in Saturday's loss to Vegas. Silovs hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since Nov. 27, and he's gone 1-4-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .847 save percentage over seven outings with the Canucks this season.