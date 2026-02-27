Arturs Silovs News: Sharp in Thursday's win
Silovs turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
A Dougie Hamilton blast from the blue line deflected past Silovs off Paul Cotter early in the second period, but otherwise the 24-year-old netminder shut down the New Jersey offense. Silovs has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 13, going 4-1-2 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage.
