Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Sharp in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Silovs turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

A Dougie Hamilton blast from the blue line deflected past Silovs off Paul Cotter early in the second period, but otherwise the 24-year-old netminder shut down the New Jersey offense. Silovs has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 13, going 4-1-2 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
