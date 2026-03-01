Arturs Silovs News: Shines in shutout victory
Silovs turned aside all 22 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-0 shutout victory over the Golden Knights.
Silovs played a strong role in an all-around team victory for the Penguins, as he fended off multiple power-play opportunities in the second period in addition to his numerous saves at even strength. With Sunday's victory, the 24-year-old netminder now holds a 13-7-8 record, a 2.75 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. The young netminder has won each of his two starts since the Olympic break and is currently on a three-game win streak. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.77 GAA and a .934 save percentage. Silovs is widely available in fantasy formats, making him a strong waiver-wire target for the time being.
