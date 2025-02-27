Fantasy Hockey
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 11:45am

Silovs is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of Canucks Army.

Silovs has a 1-5-1 record, 3.82 GAA and .862 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He did hold his own in his last start Sunday, stopping 30 of 32 shots, but he still suffered a 2-1 loss to Utah due to a lack of goal support. Anaheim ranks 32nd in the NHL with 2.51 goals per game.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
