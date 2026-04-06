Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Solid showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Silovs turned aside 29 of 31 shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Silovs earned his third consecutive win on Sunday and his second win against the Panthers of the weekend. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder now has a 19-10-8 record, a 2.99 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. His first full campaign as a regular option in net has been a solid showing. He's been a large part as to why Pittsburgh is on pace to make the playoffs and should continue to see consistent starts while Stuart Skinner (upper body) remains out of the lineup. Silovs is a solid streaming option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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