Arturs Silovs News: Starting back-to-back days

Silovs led the team out for warmups and will get the start Sunday against the Panthers, Dan Potash of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

With Stuart Skinner (upper body) out Sunday after being struck with a puck in the eye, Silovs will earn a start for the second straight day against the Panthers. The 25-year-old Silovs turned aside just 19 of the 23 Florida shots he faced Saturday but was rewarded with nine goals of support to earn the win. He is 18-10-8 with a 3.01 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season.