Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Silovs will guard the home net Saturday against Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It'll be Silovs' first start since he was recalled from AHL Abbotsford last Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder has struggled in his nine NHL appearances this year, going 1-6-1 with an .858 save percentage and 3.85 GAA. Silovs will face a Chicago team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game.

Arturs Silovs
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now