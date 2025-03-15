Arturs Silovs News: Starting Saturday

Silovs will guard the home net Saturday against Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It'll be Silovs' first start since he was recalled from AHL Abbotsford last Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder has struggled in his nine NHL appearances this year, going 1-6-1 with an .858 save percentage and 3.85 GAA. Silovs will face a Chicago team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game.