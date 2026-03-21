Arturs Silovs News: Starting Saturday

Silvos will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Silovs is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 15-9-8 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 32 appearances in 2025-26. The Jets are averaging 2.81 goals per game, 24th in the league this season.