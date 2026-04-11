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Arturs Silovs News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Silovs will defend the home net versus Washington on Saturday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Silovs is 19-10-8 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Capitals are 15th in scoring with 250 goals in 79 games.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
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