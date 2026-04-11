Arturs Silovs News: Starting Saturday
Silovs will defend the home net versus Washington on Saturday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Silovs is 19-10-8 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Capitals are 15th in scoring with 250 goals in 79 games.
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