Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine against Colorado
Silovs was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Colorado.
Silovs and Stuart Skinner have alternated starts since the Olympic break, and that trend will continue Monday. Across his last five starts, Silovs has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .884 save percentage.
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