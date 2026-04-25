Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine in Game 4

Silovs will be between the road pipes against Philadelphia in Game 4 on Saturday, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

The Penguins have their backs against the wall after going down 3-0 to the Flyers in the opening round of the playoffs. Stuart Skinner started each of those contests. Silovs was 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 39 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. The Flyers have found the back of the net 11 times during the first three games of the series.