Arturs Silovs headshot

Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Silovs will patrol the crease for Latvia against Denmark on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Silovs is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Germany. He has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .886 save percentage through two appearances in the tournament.

Arturs Silovs
Pittsburgh Penguins
