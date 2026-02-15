Arturs Silovs News: Tending twine Sunday
Silovs will patrol the crease for Latvia against Denmark on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Silovs is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Germany. He has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .886 save percentage through two appearances in the tournament.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15Yesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers10 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break12 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break14 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arturs Silovs See More